Blackstone Buys East Hotel in Miami’s Brickell

Four years after buying Miami’s East hotel for $174 million, Trinity Real Estate Investments and Certares Real Estate Management have sold the property to Blackstone.

The 352-room property sits within the Brickell City Centre mixed-use complex at 788 Brickell Plaza, which Swire Properties completed in 2016. The 39-story building includes a rooftop bar.

The sellers declined to provide the sale price. Representatives for Blackstone did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the price.

“The Brickell neighborhood is experiencing a rapid transformation with strong employment and population growth, as well as exciting leisure attractions and entertainment events, creating a compelling backdrop for the property,” Scott Trebilco, senior managing director at Blackstone Real Estate, said in a statement.

The purchase adds to Blackstone’s South Florida hotel portfolio. Last year, the private equity giant purchased the oceanfront W hotel in Fort Lauderdale. This year, its debt arm also provided $300 million to refinance the Ritz-Carlton resort on Miami’s Key Biscayne.

Trinity Real Estate Investments remains a major player in South Florida hospitality. In 2023, it purchased the oceanfront Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood for $835 million. The East hotel transaction also marks the first fully realized asset by Trinity GP Fund I, for which the firm raised $520 million in 2021.

A new hotel could be coming around the corner of the East hotel, too. Last month, Swire Properties sold a vacant site that abuts Brickell City Centre to Kerzner International, which founded Dubai’s Atlantis luxury resort chain, for $45 million.

