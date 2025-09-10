Investments & Sales

Blackstone Buys East Hotel in Miami’s Brickell

By September 10, 2025 11:31 am
reprints
Blackstone Real Estate's Scott Treblico (top), Trinity Real Estate Investments's Sean Hehir (center), Certares Real Estate Management's Nolan Hecht (bottom), and East Miami Hotel in Miami.
Blackstone Real Estate's Scott Treblico (top), Trinity Real Estate Investments's Sean Hehir (center), Certares Real Estate Management's Nolan Hecht (bottom), and East Miami Hotel in Miami. PHOTOS: Courtesy Blackstone; Courtesy Trinity Real Estate Investments; Courtesy Certares Real Estate Management; Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Four years after buying Miami’s East hotel for $174 million, Trinity Real Estate Investments and Certares Real Estate Management have sold the property to Blackstone

The 352-room property sits within the Brickell City Centre mixed-use complex at 788 Brickell Plaza, which Swire Properties completed in 2016. The 39-story building includes a rooftop bar.

SEE ALSO: Benchmark Buys 15-Story Upper West Side Building for $66M

The sellers declined to provide the sale price. Representatives for Blackstone did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the price. 

“The Brickell neighborhood is experiencing a rapid transformation with strong employment and population growth, as well as exciting leisure attractions and entertainment events, creating a compelling backdrop for the property,” Scott Trebilco, senior managing director at Blackstone Real Estate, said in a statement.

The purchase adds to Blackstone’s South Florida hotel portfolio. Last year, the private equity giant purchased the oceanfront W hotel in Fort Lauderdale. This year, its debt arm also provided $300 million to refinance the Ritz-Carlton resort on Miami’s Key Biscayne.

Trinity Real Estate Investments remains a major player in South Florida hospitality. In 2023, it purchased the oceanfront Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood for $835 million. The East hotel transaction also marks the first fully realized asset by Trinity GP Fund I, for which the firm raised $520 million in 2021.

A new hotel could be coming around the corner of the East hotel, too. Last month, Swire Properties sold a vacant site that abuts Brickell City Centre to Kerzner International, which founded Dubai’s Atlantis luxury resort chain, for $45 million.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Brickell City Centre, East Hotel, Blackstone, Certares Real Estate Management, Trinity Real Estate Investments
Rosewood Realty Group's Aaron Jungreis (top), Ben Khakshoor (center), and Alex Fuchs (bottom), and 250 West 85th Street.
Residential · Investments & Sales
New York City

Benchmark Buys 15-Story Upper West Side Building for $66M

By Larry Getlen
Headshot of a man next to a photo of an active office.
Office · Investments & Sales
New York City

All These Manhattan Office Building Sales — What’s the Deal?

By Isabelle Durso
Cress Capital CEO Ryan Parkin, 301 Dove Street in Newport Beach, CA.
Office · Finance
California

Cress Capital Buys Distressed SoCal Office for $41M

By Nick Trombola