Aurec Capital, Golden Arc Buy Brooklyn Apartment Building for $53M

Aurec Capital and Golden Arc have acquired a luxury apartment building in Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay neighborhood for $52.5 million, according to city records made public Tuesday.

Aurec and Golden Arc, through the entity 2442 Ocean Avenue Daf, bought the seven-story, 105-unit residential building at 2442 Ocean Avenue from Lay Assets, which used the entity 2442 Ocean Avenue, records show.

The building between avenues S and T has an alternative address of 2450 Ocean Avenue, according to records.

Golden Arc CEO Yonit Tzadok signed the deal for the buyer, while attorney Irina Saks signed for the seller, records show.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. A spokesperson for Lay Assets did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while spokespeople for Aurec and Golden Arc could not be reached for comment.

Lay Assets bought the Brooklyn property — which encompasses 2442, 2450 and 2436 Ocean Avenue — from St. Edmund’s Roman Catholic Church in 2017 for $10.1 million, property records show.

The luxury apartment building at 2442 Ocean Avenue was built in 2020 and features amenities including a gym, an indoor pool, a yoga room, a party room, a laundry room and a kids room, according to its website.

Apartments at the property rent for between $2,200 per month for a studio and $3,995 for a two-bedroom, according to StreetEasy. Dentist Luxury Dental is a commercial tenant.

News of the sale comes as Lay Assets works on two other residential developments in Brooklyn’s Midwood neighborhood.

Last October, Lay Assets secured $48 million of construction financing from S3 Capital to build a 27-unit condominium building at 1214 Ocean Parkway, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

And, last September, Lay Assets landed $30 million of construction takeout financing from Emerald Creek Capital for a 74-unit project at 1775 Coney Island Avenue, CO reported.

