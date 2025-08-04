The new york city housing authority (NYCHA) and Related Companies have teamed up on a new apartment building in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Matthew Charney, vice president of design and construction at NYCHA, and Amanda Rekemeyer from Related filed plans last week to build a new 12-story, 217-unit residential building at 401 West 19th Street, according to a filing with the New York City Department of Buildings.

The proposed building between Ninth and 10th avenues would span 211,205 square feet and include 10,785 square feet of community facility space, the filing shows.

NYCHA filed a permit in late July to demolish the existing seven-story, 36-unit apartment building on the property, which was approved.

The project is part of the Permanent Affordability Commitment Together program, an initiative aiming to renovate NYCHA buildings while ensuring that homes remain affordable, according to NYCHA.

“The redevelopment plan puts NYCHA residents first, creating a more equitable living experience for them in Chelsea, inclusive of the modern amenities and accessibility features that many of their neighbors are accustomed to,” an NYCHA spokesperson said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

NYCHA selected Related and Essence Development in October 2024 for the redevelopment of the Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea Houses, which includes 401 West 19th Street, as CO previously reported.

The redevelopment of both buildings calls for a total of 3,500 new mixed-income units on the campus, CO reported.

“We’ve had a longstanding commitment to creating more affordable housing in West Chelsea, and we are grateful to be able to execute on the vision the residents of Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea Houses have laid out for a bright, new future,” Bruce Beal Jr., president of Related, said in a statement in October announcing the collaboration.

“Everyone deserves a safe, clean home, and this work is vitally important to improving not just apartments, but the lives of thousands of NYCHA residents who have already waited too long,” Beal added. “We look forward to continuing this collaborative process and ultimately delivering Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea tenants the new homes they deserve.”

Spokespeople for Related, Essence and Ismael Leyva Architects, the architect on the new project, did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.