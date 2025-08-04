Development   ·   Construction

NYC Housing Authority Partners With Related on New Chelsea Apartment Building

By August 4, 2025 1:51 pm
reprints
NYCHA's Lisa Bova-Hiatt (top), Related Companies's Jeff Blau (bottom), and Fulton Houses.
NYCHA's Lisa Bova-Hiatt (top), Related Companies's Jeff Blau (bottom), and Fulton Houses. PHOTOS: Courtesy NYCHA; Courtesy Related Companies; Elvert Barnes/CC by-SA 2.0 via Flickr

The new york city housing authority (NYCHA) and Related Companies have teamed up on a new apartment building in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Matthew Charney, vice president of design and construction at NYCHA, and Amanda Rekemeyer from Related filed plans last week to build a new 12-story, 217-unit residential building at 401 West 19th Street, according to a filing with the New York City Department of Buildings.

SEE ALSO: Metro Loft, Quantum Pacific Plan 337 Units for 767 Third Avenue Conversion

The proposed building between Ninth and 10th avenues would span 211,205 square feet and include 10,785 square feet of community facility space, the filing shows.

NYCHA filed a permit in late July to demolish the existing seven-story, 36-unit apartment building on the property, which was approved.

The project is part of the Permanent Affordability Commitment Together program, an initiative aiming to renovate NYCHA buildings while ensuring that homes remain affordable, according to NYCHA.

“The redevelopment plan puts NYCHA residents first, creating a more equitable living experience for them in Chelsea, inclusive of the modern amenities and accessibility features that many of their neighbors are accustomed to,” an NYCHA spokesperson said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

NYCHA selected Related and Essence Development in October 2024 for the redevelopment of the Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea Houses, which includes 401 West 19th Street, as CO previously reported.

The redevelopment of both buildings calls for a total of 3,500 new mixed-income units on the campus, CO reported.

“We’ve had a longstanding commitment to creating more affordable housing in West Chelsea, and we are grateful to be able to execute on the vision the residents of Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea Houses have laid out for a bright, new future,” Bruce Beal Jr., president of Related, said in a statement in October announcing the collaboration.

“Everyone deserves a safe, clean home, and this work is vitally important to improving not just apartments, but the lives of thousands of NYCHA residents who have already waited too long,” Beal added. “We look forward to continuing this collaborative process and ultimately delivering Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea tenants the new homes they deserve.”

Spokespeople for Related, Essence and Ismael Leyva Architects, the architect on the new project, did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

401 West 19th Street, Amanda Rekemeyer, bruce beal, Matthew Charney, Essence Development, Ismael Leyva Architects, new york city housing authority, Related Companies
MetroLoft's Nathan Berman, Quantum Pacific Group's Idan Ofer, and a rendering of 767 Third Avenue.
Office · Development
New York City

Metro Loft, Quantum Pacific Plan 337 Units for 767 Third Avenue Conversion

By Isabelle Durso
A rendering of the exterior amenity space at HueHub in the West Little River neighborhood of Miami.
Residential · Development
Florida

Miami-Dade Approves 4,000-Unit, $880M Project in Little River Area

By Julia Echikson
Paul Cejas and a rendering of a proposed residential building at 1600 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, Fla.
Residential · Development
Florida

Resi Project Designed by Enrique Norten Proposed Near Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road

By Julia Echikson