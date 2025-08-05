Luxury bridal showroom and boutique Mark Ingram Atelier will be walking down a newly expanded aisle at 515 Madison Avenue, also known as the DuMont Building.

The bridal shop, which took 8,360 square feet on the Midtown building’s second floor in 2023, has signed a 20-year lease for an additional 2,000 square feet on the sixth floor, bringing its total footprint at the property to 10,360 square feet, according to landlord GFP Real Estate. Asking rent was $65 per square foot.

“Since the pandemic, 515 Madison has performed exceptionally well — we’re now nearing full occupancy with close to 100 percent leased, and several more deals in the pipeline,” Jeffrey Gural, chairman of GFP, said in a statement. “The demand has been strong, and we expect the building to be fully leased very soon.”

GFP’s Martin McGrath and Newmark’s William Grover brokered the deal for both the landlord and tenant. Spokespeople for Newmark and Mark Ingram Atelier did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The bridal shop isn’t the only tenant making deals at GFP’s 42-story building on the corner of East 53rd Street and Madison Avenue.

Andrei Mark, an oral surgeon, renewed its 3,794 square feet on the 28th floor of the building for another 10 years, while investment management firm Grace & White renewed its 3,073-square-foot space on the 17th floor for another 10 years as well, according to GFP.

McGrath represented the landlord in both deals, while Trident Commercial Realty’s Peter Olans brokered the deal for Andrei Mark, and Norman Bobrow & Company’s Josh Berger represented Grace & White.

Meanwhile, The Ladies of Charity of the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of NY, a religious organization that provides services to immigrants, refugees and the homeless, signed a five-year lease for 1,277 square feet on the 12th floor of the Midtown building, GFP said.

McGrath and Grover brokered that deal for the landlord, while R New York’s Ellen Sanfilippo and Ephriam Setton represented the tenant.

Finally, George Lederman Inc., a family-owned custom jewelry design and manufacturing company that has been at the building for nearly 75 years, signed a 10-year renewal for its 1,293 square feet on the 19th floor, according to GFP. McGrath represented both the landlord and the tenant in that deal.

Other tenants of 515 Madison include French-based clothing label Zadig&Voltaire, custom tailor Alan David Custom Suits and clothing wholesaler Components By John McCoy.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.