Development   ·   Construction

Brooklyn-Based Developer Plans New Apartment Building in the Bronx

By August 22, 2025 1:46 pm
reprints
496 East 134th Street, the Bronx.
496 East 134th Street, the Bronx. PHOTO: Propertyshark

A Brooklyn-based developer is eyeing new housing in the Bronx’s Mott Haven neighborhood.

Yaakov Lefkowitz, a principal at Lefko Capital Group, has filed plans to build a five-story, 44-unit residential building at 496 East 134th Street, according to a filing earlier this month with the New York City Department of Buildings.

SEE ALSO: Brooklyn Developer Files Plans for 99 Apartments on Church-Owned Lot

The proposed 27,808-square-foot, 44-family building would sit on the same tax lot as the current one-story industrial building on the property, according to PincusCo, which first reported the news.

A spokesperson for BMG Architect, the architect listed on the project, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Lefkowitz could not be reached for comment.

If approved, Lefkowitz’s new apartment building between Brown Place and Brook Avenue would also include 2,999 square feet of commercial space, according to the filing.

Lefkowitz bought the Mott Haven property in August of last year for $3.2 million, property records show.

News of the project comes as more and more developers look to the Bronx for new residential buildings.

Last month, Maddd Equities began the process of developing two residential towers comprising more than 1,100 affordable housing units at 1014 Brook Avenue in the borough’s Morrisania neighborhood, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

And in June, Hudson Companies and BRP Companies broke ground on the final phase of the La Central development at 626 Bergen Avenue in the South Bronx, which will include two new buildings and 420 affordable units, CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

496 East 134th Street, Yaakov Lefkowitz, BMG Architect, Lefko Capital Group
St. Francis of Assisi School at 335 Maple Street, Brooklyn.
Residential · Development
New York City

Brooklyn Developer Files Plans for 99 Apartments on Church-Owned Lot

By Isabelle Durso
Siguler Guff's Adam Domanico and a Cottage Green development.
Residential · Finance
National

Siguler Guff, Benefit Street Partners Provide $114M Construction Loan for BTR Deals

By Brian Pascus
Kolter Group's Bobby Julien (top), BH Group's Isaac Toledano (center) and Liat Toledano (bottom), and a rendering of the proposed development at 6985 Collins Avenue, Miami.
Residential · Development
Florida

BH Group, Kolter Propose Miami Beach Condo on Site That’s for Sale

By Julia Echikson