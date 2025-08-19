After putting an oceanfront property in Miami Beach up for sale, Kolter Group and BH Group are now looking to add entitlements for a luxury condominium.

The joint venture wants to construct a 17-story building with 37 units, 947 square feet of ground-floor retail and 86 parking spots at 6985 Collins Avenue in the North Beach neighborhood, adjacent to 71st Street, according to an application filed to the Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board.

Earlier this year, the developers put the one-acre parcel on the market, seeking $110 million, after buying it for approximately $24 million in 2023. Representatives for BH and Kolter declied to provide an update on the sale process.

The proposed development, designed by Kobi Karp, would replace the four-story Crystal Beach Suites Hotel, which dates back to the 1950s, as well as the three-story Normandy Plaza Hotel, built in 1936. In 2019, Miami Beach officials approved the demolition of the Normandy structure after they deemed it unsafe, according to the application.

“To attempt to salvage the legacy of the Normandy Plaza Hotel and evoke its past, the project has thoughtfully incorporated elements at the southern end of the Collins Avenue façade designed to pay homage to the structure and create visual interest along the corridor,” the application states.

The development is also 25 percent less dense than the allowable buildable size. The preservation board is scheduled to hear the proposal on Sept. 16.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.