Gibson Dunn Hires David Perechocky as Partner in Firm’s REIT Group

Global law firm Gibson Dunn has hired David Perechocky as a partner in the firm’s real estate practice group and real estate investment trust (REIT) industry group, Commercial Observer has learned.

Perechocky, who most recently worked as a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis’ real estate practice group and has experience counseling both REITs and real estate private equity sponsors, started in his new role this week.

“I’m thrilled to begin the next chapter of my career at Gibson Dunn,” Perechocky said in a statement. “Over the years, I’ve sat across the table from the Gibson Dunn team during numerous successful deal negotiations, and I know firsthand how tremendously talented and collaborative they are.

“The opportunity to expand my transactional practice by building on the firm’s premier real estate platform was irresistible,” Perechocky added. “As private equity increasingly focuses on private credit, sponsor consolidation, secondaries and REIT capital-raising — including from retail investors — I’m excited to help clients navigate these evolving dynamics with tailored strategies for complex deal structuring and capital access.”

“We thank David for his contribution to the firm and wish him well,” a spokesperson for Kirkland & Ellis said in a statement to CO.

Perechocky’s work in Gibson Dunn’s REIT group will involve advising “on deal, tax and litigation-related aspects of REIT investing” across capital markets, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The group also represents all parties in both private and public transactions, such as “initial public offerings and debt and equity offerings,” the announcement said.

“David is a top real estate M&A dealmaker whose broad experience and impressive deal sheet will benefit clients navigating today’s market environment,” Eric Feuerstein, co-chair of Gibson Dunn’s real estate practice group, said in a statement.

“With rising demand for REIT M&A transactions, including take-private deals, and a growing need among investors to access REIT capital markets, David’s deep experience managing complex and creative deal structures will be invaluable,” Feuerstein added.

Prior to starting his role at Kirkland & Ellis in 2017, Perechocky worked as an associate advising REITs at law firm Goodwin Procter from 2012 to 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Perechocky graduated in 2012 with a law degree from New York University, where he was a staff editor for the New York University Journal of International Law and Politics, the announcement said.

