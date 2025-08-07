NYC Plans to Invest $164M to Transform West Village’s Clarkson Street

New York City has a new vision for the West Village.

The city is investing nearly $164 million in a new project to transform the neighborhood’s Clarkson Street, according to a Thursday announcement from Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Parks and Recreation (NYC Parks) Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa.

The project, which is aimed at “enhancing community health and wellness,” would feature around 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor recreation space spanning three properties, according to the announcement.

Those properties include a new outdoor pool and pool house at the former Tony Dapolito Recreation Center at 1 Clarkson Street, a new recreation center at 388 Hudson Street, and new public space at the Hudson-Houston Plaza.

In addition, the $164 million investment includes funding to build more affordable housing along Clarkson Street, Adams said in a statement.

“This investment will revitalize a community that has consistently contributed to the rich history of our city,” Adams said. “Our mission is to make New York City a safer, more affordable city that is the best place to raise a family, and visionary plans like this, which invest in local communities, is exactly how we do just that.”

As part of the project, the city would also restore Keith Haring’s Carmine Street Pool Mural, which was finished in 1987 and restored by the Keith Haring Foundation 10 years later, according to its website.

“From a brand-new indoor pool and basketball gym to honoring the legacy of Keith Haring’s mural, we’re celebrating history as we plan for the future with expanded amenities that support community wellness,” Rodriguez-Rosa said in a statement. “This project reflects what residents have asked for: inclusive, free and accessible recreation that inspires healthier, more connected neighborhoods.”

The news comes after Adams made a similar announcement in May to transform Fifth Avenue into a “pedestrian-centered boulevard” through more than $400 million in investments, as Commercial Observer previously reported. That project is intended to spur economic growth and job creation in the city.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.