Investments & Sales

Empire Capital, Prime Group Buy Two West Side Buildings for $40M

By August 1, 2025 1:17 pm
reprints
CBRE’s Daniel Kaplan (top), Doug Middleton (center), Jack Stillwagon (bottom), and 599 11th Avenue.
CBRE’s Daniel Kaplan (top), Doug Middleton (center), Jack Stillwagon (bottom), and 599 11th Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy CBRE; Jim Henderson/CC by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Empire Capital Holdings and Prime Group Holdings have acquired two buildings along Manhattan’s West Side for a total of $40.2 million, Commercial Observer has learned.

Empire Capital and Prime Group bought the eight-story office building at 599 11th Avenue and the two-story parking garage at 550 West 25th Street from Winter Properties, according to property records and a source with knowledge of the deal.

SEE ALSO: Lowe Pays $71M for Multifamily Development in Downtown San Diego

The firms, using the entity Prime Storage Empire Capital, bought 599 11th Avenue for $15 million and 550 West 25th Street for $25.2 million, property records show, bringing the total purchase price to $40.2 million.

Prime Group CEO Robert Moser signed for the buyer in both deals. Moser teamed up with Empire Capital in December to acquire 511-541 West 25th Street for $50 million, as CO previously reported.

Zachary Novetsky signed both deals for Winter Properties, which had owned both buildings since the early 1990s.

CBRE’s Doug Middleton, Daniel Kaplan, Jack Stillwagon and Justin Arzi brokered the deal for the seller, while there was no broker for the buyer. CBRE declined to comment, while spokespeople for Empire and Winter Properties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Technology firm AHT Global, furniture maker Luther Quintana Upholstery and audio visual consultant Gilmore’s Sound Advice are current tenants of 599 11th Avenue, while 550 West 25th Street is fully occupied by GGMC Parking.

It’s unclear what Empire Capital and Prime Group are planning for the properties, but when the two firms teamed up in December, they had plans to convert the office buildings at 511-541 West 25th Street into self-storage.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

511-541 West 25th Street, 550 West 25th Street, 599 11th Avenue, Daniel Kaplan, Doug Middleton, Jack Stillwagon, Justin Arzi, Robert Moser, CBRE, Empire Capital Holdings, Prime Group Holdings, Winter Properties
Lowe co-CEO Mike Lowe and Tenth & G Apartments, San Diego.
Residential · Investments & Sales
California

Lowe Pays $71M for Multifamily Development in Downtown San Diego

By Nick Trombola
Allan Swaringen, president and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust, and Glendale Distribution Center at 8900 North Sarival Avenue, Glendale, Ariz.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
Arizona

JLL REIT Buys Puma Distribution Center in Arizona for $140M

By Isabelle Durso
Ben Ashkenazy, CEO and chairman of Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp., and the Shops at Atlas, Queens.
Retail · Investments & Sales
New York City

Ashkenazy Acquires Queens’ Shops at Atlas Park for $72M

By Isabelle Durso