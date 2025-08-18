CUNY Buys More Student Housing at Former Midtown Hotel for $126M

The City University of New York (CUNY) has picked up more student housing in Midtown East.

CUNY has acquired six condominium units, or six floors, at the former DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at 569 Lexington Avenue from Hawkins Way Capital for $125.6 million, according to city records made public Friday.

The six floors have a total of 235 hotel rooms, which CUNY will use as dorm rooms.

Derek Davis, general counsel and senior vice chancellor for legal affairs at CUNY, signed the deal for the buyer, while Karan Suri and Ross Walker, co-founders at Hawkins Way, signed for the seller, which used the entity 569 Lexington Leasehold, records show.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for CUNY and Hawkins Way did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CUNY bought four other floors of the Midtown East building from Hawkins Way in April for $85.7 million, records show. Following the new purchase, CUNY now owns the first through eighth floors and the 16th and 17th floors of the building.

In total, the school plans to have 578 dorm rooms at the building on its acquired floors, the New York Business Journal reported.

569 Lexington was divided into three commercial condo units — hotel, garage and retail — in 2004 by then-owner Highgate Hotels, according to PincusCo.

Hawkins Way divided the hotel condo unit into 17 individual units in 2024 after acquiring the property from RLJ Lodging Trust in 2022 for $146 million.

News of the recent sale also comes after Hawkins Way bought the former 492-room migrant shelter at 99 Washington Street in the Financial District from GF Hotels & Resorts for $154.5 million in July, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

It’s unclear what Hawkins Way’s exact plans are for that property, but housing and hospitality provider FCL Management is set to operate the building once it is repositioned and create community dining areas, workspaces and a gym.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.