The developers who ushered in a rezoning for a property on the eastern edge of Prospect Park in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, have sold the property for $42.5 million, according to public records.

ACHS Management Group sold 73-99 Empire Boulevard, currently the site of a single-story property, to Cheskie Weisz’s CW Realty. The site was recently rezoned, allowing it to be redeveloped into a 13-story mixed-used building, despite community opposition.

The New York City Council approved the rezoning in June for the property that ACHS bought in 2021 for $15.1 million, property records show.

S9 Architecture released renderings for the project in February, outlining 98,000 square feet of commercial space across the first two floors and 190 parking spots, New York YIMBY reported.

The redevelopment plan was to create 261 apartments, with 78 set aside for affordable housing, according to documents filed with the New York City Planning Commission. But the proposal for the lot on Empire Boulevard between McKeever and Sullivan places was opposed by Brooklyn Community Board 9.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, however, recommended that the project move forward, in keeping with his efforts to oppose NIMBYism and boost the city’s housing supply, as he previously explained to Commercial Observer.

ACHS and CW Realty did not immediately respond to requests for comment. CW’s intentions for the project are unclear.

