Bojangles Kicks Off NYC Expansion With East Flatbush Location

Bojangles, known throughout the Southeast for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, is returning to the New York area with a major expansion for more than 50 restaurants throughout New York and New Jersey, including 20 in New York City, over the next decade, according to an announcement from the chain.

New York City’s first Bojangles outlet since a brief tenure in the 1980s is currently under construction at 5910 Church Avenue in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn, the former site of a Mitsubishi dealership. The chain signed a 3,100-square-foot lease with a 17,500-square-foot lot. The outlet is expected to open sometime this winter.

Moshe Akiva of Tri State Commercial Realty handled the deal for the owner, Michael Gelman, operating as Rye Family Realty. It is unclear who represented the tenant.

Gelman bought the property in 2002 from Nathan’s Famous Operating Corp., according to public records.

Habib Hashimi of Hashimi Holding Corporation has signed an agreement to bring 20 Bojangles outlets to New York City, and an unnamed franchisee has signed to bring 35 outlets to New Jersey, according to the announcement. The chain continues to seek out franchisees to open more stores throughout New York.

“Bojangles has always stood out to me — from its delicious chicken, biscuits and breakfast to its incredible franchisee support system,” Hashimi said in the announcement. “I couldn’t be more proud to lead Bojangles’ growth in New York City. Our team has extensive experience running quick-service concepts across New York and Connecticut, and I’m confident residents will fall in love with the Southern flavors, hospitality and convenience Bojangles has to offer.”

Bojangles was founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C. The chain currently has more than 800 restaurants throughout 21 states and is in the midst of similar expansions throughout the Phoenix and Los Angeles areas, adding 20 and 30 restaurants to those regions, respectively.

The asking rent and length of the Brooklyn lease were unclear. A similar retail space in East Flatbush was recently marketed with an annual asking rent of $34.29 per square foot.

Hashini and Akiva did not immediately respond to requests for information, and Gelman could not be reached for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.