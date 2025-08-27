Affinius Capital Provides $90M Refi for Georgia Industrial Park

Ashley Capital has secured a $90.4 million loan to refinance a pair of newly constructed Class A industrial warehouses that span 1.5 million square feet, Commercial Observer can first report.

Affinius Capital provided the financing, which will help the property lease through stabilization, while Steve Roth of CBRE arranged the transaction, according to a release.

The two warehouses, which sit 60 miles north of Atlanta, are part of the larger Georgia North Logistics master-planned industrial park in Adairsville, Ga., which is expected to eventually include four buildings.

Georgia North Logistics Building 3 opened in January 2024 and reaches 1 million square feet, while Georgia North Logistics Building 4 opened in July 2022 and is roughly 500,000 square feet. The two industrial entities have a combined 308 dock doors, 860 parking car parking spaces and 273 truck parking spaces.

A 1.1 million-square-foot Building 1 has recently been proposed, while the 769,000-square-foot Building 2 opened first in 2020. At completion, the industrial park will deliver 3.3 million square feet to the region.

In prepared remarks, Affinius Capital senior vice president Tyler Figley spoke to Adairsville’s proximity to both Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tenn., along the Interstate-75 corridor, and touched on his firm’s new relationship with Ashley Capital.

“Georgia North Logistics’ Buildings 3 and 4 are high-quality assets located along one of the Southeast’s more active logistics corridors just outside Atlanta,” he said. “We’re proud to partner with Ashley Capital on this development and look forward to collaborating on more projects.”

While close to a pair of large Southeast cities, the Georgia North Logistics park sits only one hour from the Appalachian Regional Port and roughly 90 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, one of the nation’s largest global supply chain networks and world’s busiest airports.

