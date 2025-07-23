VC Firm Seven Seven Six Signs 10K-SF Lease at 216 Lafayette Street

Tech venture capital firm Seven Seven Six has signed a 10,000-square-foot lease for an entire building in SoHo, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company started by Alexis Ohanian, who is a founder of Reddit and husband of tennis star Serena Williams, will open its first New York City office at 216 Lafayette Street, owned by Shany Ashkenazy and Michael Ashkenazy’s 101 Holdings, according to a source.

The source did not disclose the length of the lease. Asking rent was $1.6 million per year.

Retail by MONA founder Brandon Singer represented the landlord in the deal while an unknown team from JLL negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

Singer declined to comment while JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two-story building between Spring and Kenmare streets was previously occupied by Nike Running, where the brand hosted community runs, athlete panels and workshops.

Companies in the Seven Seven Six portfolio include small business financing platform Pipe, webcam manufacturer Opal Camera and genetic health firm Nucleus Genomics.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.