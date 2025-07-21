Leases   ·   Office Leases

Rabin Pfeffer and Partners Renews 11K-SF Space at 11 Times Square

By July 21, 2025 4:45 pm
SJP Properties CEO Steve Pozycki and 11 Times Square.
SJP Properties CEO Steve Pozycki and 11 Times Square. PHOTOS: Courtesy SJP Properties; Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

This law firm feels sustained at 11 Times Square

Rabin Pfeffer and Partners, a firm that practices matrimonial and family law in New York City,  has renewed its 10,881-square-foot lease at the SJP Properties-owned building, Commercial Observer has learned. 

SEE ALSO: Pair of Fintech Companies Inks 14K SF at Global Holdings’ NoMad Tower

Rabin Pfeffer and Partners offers clients legal services dealing with divorce, separations, child custody issues, contested adoptions, and more. The firm moved into the building in 2021 and occupies part of the 10th floor. The renewal maintains the firm’s original square footage for a term of 10 years, a source close to the deal told CO. Asking rent was in the mid-$70s per square foot, the source noted. 

CBRE’s Sam Seiler represented the tenant in the deal, while SJP Properties was represented in-house by Alex Erdos. SJP Properties did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CBRE declined to comment. 

Located a block west of Times Square at 640 Eighth Avenue between West 41st and West 42nd Streets, 11 Times Square is a 1 million-square-foot, 40-story office tower with up to 121,722 square feet of office space available to rent, according to the CBRE website

Other tenants at 11 Times Square, which was developed in a partnership with Prudential Real Estate Investors, include tech giant Microsoft, law firm Proskauer Rose, and global consulting firm Synechron

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com. 

