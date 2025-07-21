Rabin Pfeffer and Partners Renews 11K-SF Space at 11 Times Square

This law firm feels sustained at 11 Times Square.

Rabin Pfeffer and Partners, a firm that practices matrimonial and family law in New York City, has renewed its 10,881-square-foot lease at the SJP Properties-owned building, Commercial Observer has learned.

Rabin Pfeffer and Partners offers clients legal services dealing with divorce, separations, child custody issues, contested adoptions, and more. The firm moved into the building in 2021 and occupies part of the 10th floor. The renewal maintains the firm’s original square footage for a term of 10 years, a source close to the deal told CO. Asking rent was in the mid-$70s per square foot, the source noted.

CBRE’s Sam Seiler represented the tenant in the deal, while SJP Properties was represented in-house by Alex Erdos. SJP Properties did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CBRE declined to comment.

Located a block west of Times Square at 640 Eighth Avenue between West 41st and West 42nd Streets, 11 Times Square is a 1 million-square-foot, 40-story office tower with up to 121,722 square feet of office space available to rent, according to the CBRE website.

Other tenants at 11 Times Square, which was developed in a partnership with Prudential Real Estate Investors, include tech giant Microsoft, law firm Proskauer Rose, and global consulting firm Synechron.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.