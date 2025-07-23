Investments & Sales

Greystar Pays Nuveen $94M for Miami-Area Apartment Complex

By July 23, 2025 11:21 am
Greystar's Bob Faith (left) and Nuveen Real Estate's Mike Sales.
Greystar's Bob Faith (left) and Nuveen Real Estate's Mike Sales. PHOTOS: Courtesy Greystar; Courtesy Nuveen Real Estate

Two of the biggest players in commercial real estate traded an apartment complex in suburban Miami, with Greystar paying Nuveen Real Estate $93.5 million for the 358-unit asset, property records show.

Called Latitudes at the Moors, the 331,131-square-foot property sits on about 12 acres at 6290 Northwest 173rd Street, north of the Palmetto Expressway, in Miami Gardens. The transaction equated to about $261,000 per apartment.

SEE ALSO: Rockwood Capital’s Midtown East Office Tower Hits the Market, $270M-Plus Price Sought

Walker & Dunlop provided a $65.4 million, Freddie Mac-backed acquisition loan, which is scheduled to mature in 2030, according to mortgage documents. 

Nuveen — the real estate arm of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, which manages $1.3 trillion in assets — purchased the property for $71.3 million in 2018. Miami Gardens is north of the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, about 16 miles north of Downtown Miami.

While Greystar remains one of the largest multifamily operators in the country, the South Carolina-based firm continues to venture into industrial, having purchased a 30-acre site in Coconut Creek and secured a $64 million construction loan in May for a 384,000-square-foot development, The Real Deal reported

In another recent South Florida deal, it sold a multifamily asset near Wellington for $102 million in January.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

