Fulcrum Properties has submitted plans to renovate and restore St. Augustine Church at 290 Henry Street on the Lower East Side, including the addition of an attached 21-story, 96,638-square-foot apartment development with 130 income-restricted units, retail space, and religious-focused spaces.

“This project is the result of a multiyear, deeply collaborative partnership with St. Augustine Church, whose vision and commitment to the Lower East Side have been unwavering,” Jack Heaney, founder and managing principal at Fulcrum, told Commercial Observer via email.

Crain’s New York Business first reported these plans.

The redevelopment plan, which will cost $85 million, has three goals: to physically preserve and restore the landmarked St. Augustine Church, to create affordable housing through the 74-711 special permit related to landmark preservation and new Universal Affordability Preference (UAP) zoning rules, and to provide the church with long-term financial security through a 99-year ground lease.

“The project will deliver approximately 130 affordable units across 113,000 square feet of new construction,” Heaney continued. “It will also dedicate several million dollars toward the church’s historic restoration. We’re proud to be co-developing this transformative project with NFW Group and McGowan Builders, who will also serve as the general contractor. This is a rare opportunity to align historic preservation with urgently needed affordable housing in a way that honors the church’s legacy and supports the future of the Lower East Side.”

St. Augustine Church, known formally as St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church and informally as St. Augustine’s, has been a Lower East Side fixture since it was completed in the 1820s as All Saints’ Free Church. Today it is said to have the largest Black congregation on the Lower East Side.

Religious organizations and real estate developers have been teaming up on other projects as well.

The building at 140 West 81st Street in Manhattan has been converted from the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church into luxury condominiums, although sanctuary space for the congregation has been left in place, and one unit was adorned with original stained glass for the church’s leader to call home.

The Hartby, a 205-unit mixed-income residential rental building in Brooklyn, worked to develop the building through a 99-year land lease with a neighboring church. The developers also did some renovations on the church as part of this project.

