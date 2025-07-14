5K SF of New Food & Beverage Space Leased in Williamsburg

Hope you’re hungry, Brooklyn, because there’s 5,000 square feet of new food and beverage options coming to Williamsburg across three locations, according to tenant representatives RTL, which shared the news exclusively with Commercial Observer.

The owners of the trendy cocktail bar Nobody Told Me are taking 3,000 square feet at 62 South Second Street with an asking rent of $125 per square foot. Details were not available about the new concept, which is set to open in the fall.

Pally, an all-day café and wine bar, opened at 223 Kent Avenue in June, taking 1,000 square feet on the ground floor and 1,000 square feet in the basement, RTL said. The asking rent was $150 per square foot.

RTL’s Michael Shkreli and Eli Gold represented the tenants in both of these transactions. Brokers for the landlord of 62 South Second Street were not immediately available. The landlord for 223 Kent Avenue was represented by Richard Babeck of Tri State Commercial, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Finally, Matsunori Sushi Club inked a deal for 500 square feet at 340 Metropolitan Avenue for $175 per square foot. Shkreli and Gold represented both the tenant and the landlord in this deal.

Each tenant signed a long-term lease, according to RTL, formerly known as Winick Realty.

“Williamsburg has seen exceptional growth in recent years, driven by an influx of world-class retailers and now followed by top-quality F&B. These three openings are the latest manifestation of that momentum,” Shkreli said in a statement. “Eli and I worked diligently to identify spaces that align with the concepts while still fitting in with the area’s vibrant energy, and we know they will become staples in the neighborhood.”

