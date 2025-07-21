Flō Networks Takes 2,400-SF Office in SoHo

Flō Networks, a provider of digital infrastructure based in El Paso, Texas, has signed a five-year lease for 2,400 square feet at 79 Mercer Street in SoHo. The company will use the space as its New York City headquarters.

The landlord is George Makkos of the Makkos Organization. Jack Sash Basora of Tahari Realty represented the landlord, and Michael Yadgard from Compass represented the tenant. The asking rent was $80 a square foot.

Traded was first to note the deal.

Flō Networks, previously named Transtelco, was established in 2001. The company made news in 2023 with its acquisition of American Tower’s high-capacity fiber-optic network in Mexico for $252.5 million, according to Basora, who noted that the lease deal brought in more than expected due to the quality and location of the space.

“Tahari Realty was able to lease the space above ask at $80 a square foot, a reflection of the demand for this kind of asset,” said Basora, who shared with Commercial Observer that the asking rent had initially been $75 a square foot.

79 Mercer Street is a six-story, 13,475-square-foot office building with retail on the street level. There was a sale in October 2022 of a “fractional or less than fee interest” for $3,253,500, according to PropertyShark, although records show that Makkos has been an owner on the property for most or all of the time since at least 1992.

Ugg Soho is currently a retail tenant at 79 Mercer Street, and office tenants include production companies Free Market Films and The Artists Company.

The Makkos family — George, his brother Thomas and their father, Themistoklis — once controlled most or all of the food carts in Central Park through their business M&T Pretzel, according to Crain’s New York Business. They parlayed this success into ownership of buildings throughout the city, including 474 Ninth Street, 478 Ninth Street and 681 Ninth Street in Manhattan.

Flō Networks did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Makkos Organization could not be reached for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.