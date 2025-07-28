Finance   ·   Refinance

Dwight Capital Closes $50M Refi for California Apartments

By July 28, 2025 8:00 am
Dwight Capital's Josh Hoffman (top) and Jonathan Pomper (bottom), and a rendering of Elements Apartments in Santa Maria, Calif.
Dwight Capital's Josh Hoffman (top) and Jonathan Pomper (bottom), and a rendering of Elements Apartments in Santa Maria, Calif. PHOTOS AND RENDERING: Courtesy Dwight Capital

The Vernon Group has inked $49.7 million of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-backed debt to refinance a newly built multifamily complex in California’s Santa Barbara County, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital closed the HUD 223(f) loan for the developer’s Elements Apartments, a 167-unit property completed in 2023 in Santa Maria, Calif. Loan proceeds will be used to pay off existing debt, cover closing costs, establish a replacement reserve for future capital improvements and draw on accrued equity since a prior construction loan, according to Dwight. 

SEE ALSO: Affinius Capital Refis Sky Equity’s Brooklyn Multifamily Project With $340M Loan

Dwight’s Josh Hoffman and Jonathan Pomper originated the transaction. 

Located at 3519 Mercury Drive 60 miles north of Santa Barbara, the property consists of 49 studios, 74 one-bedrooms, 20 two-bedrooms and 24 three-bedrooms. Community amenities include a rooftop sun deck, a fitness center, a dog park, fire pits and a picnic area with grilling stations.

Bradley Vernon, president and partner of the Vernon Group, said in a statement that Dwight “did an excellent job guiding us through and successfully completing the HUD process.”

The deal qualified for a green mortgage insurance premium (MIP) reduction to 0.25 percent, since the property has earned a GreenPoint Rated silver-level certification. HUD announced last month plans to streamline MIPs for all Federal Housing Administration-backed multifamily loans to 25 basis points regardless of the property’s green energy standards. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Dwight Capital, The Vernon Group
