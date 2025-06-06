Investments & Sales

Zara Founder Buys New Fort Lauderdale Rental Tower for $165M

Related Group sold the asset for $637,000 per unit in one of the biggest multifamily acquisitions so far this year

By June 6, 2025 12:19 pm
reprints
Amancio Ortega and Veneto Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Amancio Ortega and Veneto Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. PHOTOS: fotopress/Getty Images; Getty Images

Zara’s billionaire founder, Amancio Ortega, has expanded his real estate portfolio to Downtown Fort Lauderdale, buying Related Group’s newly completed multifamily tower for $165 million, property records show.

Called Veneto Las Olas, the 46-story luxury tower houses 259 apartments at 201 South Federal Highway, a block north of Las Olas. The sale — one of South Florida’s largest multifamily acquisitions so far this year — equates to about $637,000 per unit.

SEE ALSO: Brookfield Closing In on Equity Investment in 63 Madison Avenue

In November, Related Group completed the 650,347-square-foot high-rise, where units rent for between $3,733 and $5,546 a month. In 2021, Bank of America provided a $84 million loan for the project, per records. 

The Miami-based developer put Veneto Las Olas on the market, seeking $230 million, The Real Deal reported in February. Ponte Gadea, Ortega’s family office, which specializes in U.S. real estate, purchased the asset.

Ortega, whose net worth is estimated at $126 billion, has long invested in Miami real estate. In 2015, the Spanish billionaire purchased a collection of retail buildings on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road for $370 million. A year later, he purchased the Southeast Financial Center office tower in Downtown Miami for $517 million. 

More recently, in 2023, Ponte Garcia acquired a cold-storage facility in Hialeah for $113 million.

Representatives for Ponte Gadea could not be reached for comment. A spokesperson for Related Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Amancio Ortega, Veneto Las Olas, Ponte Gadea, Related Group, Zara
Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt and 63 Madison Avenue.
Office · Finance
New York City

Brookfield Closing In on Equity Investment in 63 Madison Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo
Link Logistics CEO Luke Petherbridge and an aerial of the area near the Miami International Airport.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
Florida

Blackstone Sells Industrial Complex Near Miami Airport for $90M

By Julia Echikson
Brookfield's Brian Kingston and Figueroa at Wilshire Tower in Downtown Los Angeles.
Office · Investments & Sales
California

52-Story Office in Downtown L.A. Sells for $210M

By Nick Trombola