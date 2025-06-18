Cue “The Andy Griffith Show” whistle.

The Maybury, a recently completed 46-story residential tower, is bringing picturesque luxury to 550 10th Avenue at the northeast edge of the Hudson Yards area.

Developed by the Gotham Organization, the Maybury features 453 rental residences, including 28 micro units, a full suite of amenities, and curated concierge services that make the building feel more like a condo than a rental.

“The urban fabric of the city changes block by block, and the thought for the Maybury was to create something very refined and distinguished,” said Bryan Kelly, president of development for Gotham. “The thought was to create this residential oasis, this warm and welcoming place, a place where people would feel esteemed within their community.”

The Maybury showcases a sculpted brick-red metal facade, double-height windows and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The building also features 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a rooftop lounge on the 46th floor, complete with a wet bar, a sundeck and a lounge area. There’s also an outdoor terrace on the eighth floor equipped with barbecue grills, coworking spaces and work-from-home pods.

That coworking amenity is really designed to be a communal living room for the building, Kelly said. The space is meant to be multifunctional for coworking, lounging and even events. It’s further meant to be comfortable and soothing, without any obvious structural interference.

“You’re walking around New York City, and it’s the hustle and bustle,” Kelly said. “And so the idea [for that indoor lounge area] is that instead of just having [exposed] columns, every column is designed with woodwork, so it looks like a tree is built out of the column. When you walk in, it feels very organic, warm, different, unique, and the tenants love it.”

Other amenities for residents are a fitness club and a yoga studio, a fourth-floor library, and a pet spa for their furry family members.

Units range in size from studios to two-bedrooms, varying in rent from $3,895 to $12,500 per month depending on the space. Not everyone who will call the Maybury home will have to pay those prices, however, as the building is 70 percent market rate and 30 percent restricted income.

The Maybury’s micro units, known as “Abode by Gotham,” run between 315 and 350 square feet and feature built-in Murphy beds for extra space.

The building is on the edge of Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood, which has been undergoing a dramatic transformation since 2012, going from a mostly industrial space to a vibrant hub of residences, offices and businesses. The Maybury’s location just north of West 40th Street puts residents close to all that new development.

“The draw really is the transformation of the West Side of Manhattan,” Kelly said. “The demand has been, honestly, pretty insatiable. It’s really a reflection of the comeback to New York, post-COVID-19. Our building was designed to provide residents with a welcoming experience within their own internal community — work, live and play. Now that the work-from-home call has diminished, people are really focused on finding rental homes where they can literally walk to work.”