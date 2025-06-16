Wilf Family Sells Midtown Mansion at 9-11 West 54th Street for $38M

Skyline Developers’ Orin Wilf has sold off the office portion of his family’s properties at 9-11 West 54th Street, according to property records.

Greenwich, Conn.-based Interlaken Capital purchased 9-11 West 54th Street from the Wilf family for $38 million. The family had bought two Gilded Age buildings — the office building at 9-11 West 54th Street, and a residential property at 10 West 55th Street — for $75 million in 2019, with $20 million of that going toward the 54th Street property. The family had no particular plans for the investment, Wilf told The Real Deal at the time.

Skyline backed the acquisitions with a $91 million loan from Goldman Sachs.

Interlaken Capital was founded in 1979 by William Robert Berkley and the deed is co-signed with the William R. Berkley Foundation, according to property records.

Interlaken Capital could not be reached for comment. Skyline Developers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McKim, Mead & White, the architecture firm that designed the original Pennsylvania Station, which was famously demolished in the 1960s, was the outfit behind the look of 9-11 West 54th Street, according to the city.

It was built sometime between ​1896 and 1898 for well-known New York City businessman James Junius Goodwin, and is known to the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission as the James J. Goodwin Residence.

The city agency, which grew out of the preservation movement spurred by the destruction of the original Penn Station, made the building an official landmark in 1981.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.