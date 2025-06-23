Finance   ·   Acquisition

Office Building at 540 Broadway Sells for $30M

By June 23, 2025 12:30 pm
reprints
540 Broadway.
540 Broadway. PHOTO: Propertyshark

MBf Holdings, a Malaysian investment company, has acquired a five-story office building at 540 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood for $30 million through the entity Milkystar LLC, property records show

MBf purchased the midblock building between Prince and Spring streets from finance and insurance company Broadway Continental, according to PincusCo, which first reported the sale. The signatory for the sellers — Albert Hazout and David Hazout — was lawyer Alexander Seligson from the law firm Seligson, Rothman & Rothman.

SEE ALSO: Affinius Provides $55M Preferred Equity Investment for L.A.-Area Apartments

The signatory for MBf Holdings Berhad, which oversees the company’s New York City portfolio, was Lawrence Lim, whom PincusCo lists as an owner for MBf Holdings Berhad. 

Seligson, Rothman & Rothman has been representing the building’s former owners since 1983, Seligson told Commercial Observer via email. Lim and both Hazouts could not be reached for comment. 

Property records show the deal closed June 16, 2025, and was recorded on June 20, 2025. The property has a total buildable space of 25,000 square feet, with the sale price breaking down to $1,197 per square foot, according to PincusCo. 

540 Broadway has an alternative address of 78 Crosby Street. The building was completed in 1910, according to StreetEasy. It has space for five commercial tenants plus ground-floor retail space. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

540 Broadway, 78 Crosby Street, Albert Hazout, Alexander Seligson, David Hazout, Lawrence Lim, Broadway Continental Group, MBf Holdings, Rothman & Rothman, Seligson
S3 Capital's Steven Jemal and a rendering of VDA Development's planned Origin Bay Harbor condo project in Bay Harbor, Fla.
Residential · Finance
Florida

S3 Capital Lends $31M on Miami-Area Condo Project

By Andrew Coen
Affinius Capital Executive Director Mario Morales and a rendering of Hillcrest Apartments planned in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Residential · Finance
California

Affinius Provides $55M Preferred Equity Investment for L.A.-Area Apartments

By Isabelle Durso
Liza Crawford, managing director co-head of global securitized at TCW.
Residential · Finance
National

How TCW’s Liza Crawford Manages Risk With an $80B Asset Book

By Brian Pascus