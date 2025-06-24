Leases   ·   Retail

Mykonian House to Open Second NYC Location at 420 East 59th Street

By June 24, 2025 3:39 pm
reprints
Judson CRE's Nicholas Judson and 420 East 59th Street.
Judson CRE's Nicholas Judson and 420 East 59th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Judson CRE; Propertyshark

Anyone who enjoys a second helping of Greek food is in luck.

Greek restaurant Mykonian House is setting up a second location in Manhattan after putting down roots in the Upper East Side last year, Commercial Observer has learned.

The eatery’s founders, Gregory Politis and Alina Borys, signed a 2,700-square-foot lease for a location at 420 East 59th Street. The site is owned by The Sovereign NYC, a 48-story luxury co-op at the same address, according to the brokers.

The original Mykonian House is at 25 East 83rd Street. 

The length of the lease was not disclosed, but asking rent for the space, which was formerly occupied by shuttered Italian cafe Morso, was $240,000 per year, according Judson CRE.

Nicholas Judson, Crosby Matthews and Nick Lizana of Judson CRE handled negotiations on behalf of both the landlord and the tenant.

The space has an outdoor seating area, a dining room, a bar and a separate room for private events, according to Judson CRE Director Masakazu Hiruma.

Politis, originally from the Greek island of Lefkada, is a fairly prolific restaurateur who has focused most of his enterprise on serving the Upper East Side.

He is also the former owner of Korali Estiatorio at 1662 Third Avenue and the co-owner of Yefsi Estiatorio at 1481 York Avenue.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

