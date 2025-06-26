Met Fresh to Open 11K-SF Supermarket in Fort Greene

Developer David Halberstam’s Bruklyn Builders has secured a grocery tenant for its new mixed-use development in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

New York City-based supermarket chain Met Fresh has signed a 20-plus-year lease for 11,000 square feet on the ground floor of Halberstam’s 340 Myrtle Avenue, according to tenant broker Verada Retail. Asking rent was $85 per square foot.

Met Fresh will open in its new space at the building between Carlton Avenue and Adelphi Street by spring of 2026, Verada said. The building is one block east of Fort Greene Park.

“I know firsthand what a welcome addition a full-service market like Met Fresh will be for the [Fort Greene] neighborhood,” Verada’s Nate Mallon, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Brendan Thrapp, said in a statement.

“Located in a historic district, projects like this face strict development guidelines and zoning considerations — making quality retail space like this rare,” Mallon added. “It’s a win for Met Fresh, and even more so for the community.”

Doorway NYC’s Abe Steinberg represented the landlord in the deal. Steinberg could not be reached for comment.

Bruklyn Builders bought the Fort Greene property in August 2023 for $13.2 million and completed construction on the new development last year. The new building stands eight stories and includes 59 residential units, according to a filing with the New York City Department of Finance.

Danny Hamdan, owner of Met Fresh, said the supermarket’s spot at the property will be its sixth store in New York City, following previous locations across Brooklyn and Queens.

“We are thrilled to welcome Met Fresh to 340 Myrtle Avenue,” Halberstam said in a statement. “They’re a strong operator and a perfect fit for the community. We wish them great success and believe they’ll be a positive addition to the neighborhood for years to come.”

And 340 Myrtle isn’t the only new mixed-use development in the neighborhood.

Last month, Borough Developers closed on a 99-year ground lease for the assemblage spot at 673-695 Fulton Street, with plans to develop the site into an 81,000-square-foot project with rental apartments and ground-floor retail, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.