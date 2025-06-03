Las Vegas, June 3rd The National HVAC collective Ambient Enterprises announced the launch of its representative firm, Nevada Systems Group (NSG), this week, based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada Systems Group will serve the dynamic Las Vegas market and surrounding areas, specializing in applied HVAC sales and solutions.

The New company brings together an exceptional portfolio of manufacturers, including ClimaCool, ClimateCraft, Unitech, Dunham-Bush, Twin City Fan, and International Environmental Corporation (IEC). With a focus on providing high-performance, energy-efficient solutions, NSG will deliver a new level of technical expertise and product support to engineers, contractors, and building owners throughout the region.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Ambient’s resources to Las Vegas.” said Christopher Bisaccia, CEO of Ambient Enterprises. “Nevada Systems Group reflects our commitment to offering best-in-class HVAC technologies and an unparalleled support experience from coast to coast, and our investment in this important market is a large step in that direction.”

Nevada Systems Group’s mission is to be the premier resource for engineered HVAC solutions in Las Vegas and beyond, offering design support and project execution expertise through the full lifecycle.

“Las Vegas and the broader Nevada market continue to grow rapidly, and Ambient recognized the need for a focused, technical, and solutions-driven rep-firm.” said Steve Weston, Executive Vice President for Ambient. “Nevada Systems Group will work closely with the design and construction community to create smarter, more efficient buildings across the city and beyond.”

About Ambient

Ambient is a national collective of HVAC design and implementation firms, each entity esteemed in their respective regions with decades of experience. Our experts merge craft with care, delivering safety, comfort, and highly efficient, sustainable solutions for spaces that matter most: healthcare, commercial, institutional, and mission-critical.