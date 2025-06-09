Hines Secures $88M for 80-Acre Development in NoVA

After recently securing a bid to be master developer of a large Maryland residential project, Hines is deepening its DMV footprint after buying land near Manassas, Va., with plans for another master-planned community.

The Houston-based development and investment giant, together with JR Real Estate Group, purchased an 80-acre lot dubbed Thomas Farm at Bristow Station for $55 million, Commercial Observer has learned. JR worked with the seller, the Thomas family, to entitle the property for 320 new homes ahead of the land sale.

Hines also secured an $88 million loan package via a partnership of Harvest Capital and TPG Angelo Gordon to acquire and build out the site.

“Prince William County remains an attractive market for mixed-income, well-amenitized communities, which JR specializes in designing and taking through the entitlement process,” Mohamed Swilam, JR’s managing partner, said in a statement.

Hines plans to develop the 320-home community with tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts, along with a dog park, a playground, a pavilion, a walking trail and a clubhouse with a swimming pool. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026, per Hines, and the firm plans to begin pre-selling the lots to homebuilder NVR in the second quarter of 2027.

“With continued population and economic growth, coupled with strong employment sectors, Prince William County poses an appealing opportunity for us to deliver a high-quality master-planned community with diverse product offerings,” Andrew McGeorge, Hines’ senior managing director, said in a statement. “The D.C. Metro area is currently severely underhoused, increasing the importance of delivering more housing options to Northern Virginia.”

The purchase of Thomas Farm at Bristow Station is Hines’ third land deal in Northern Virginia within the past 12 months. Last summer, the firm secured $145 million in acquisition financing from Kennedy Lewis to buy 245 acres in Loudoun County to develop more than 1,000 homes, CO reported. Hines at the time also landed an $18.4 million loan from Western Alliance Bank to buy another 13.4 acres in Manassas to build 164 single-family homes and townhomes.

News of the Thomas Farm acquisition comes just a few weeks after Hines was tapped to build a mixed-use community on the other side of the Potomac River. The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) in May chose Hines as master developer for a 14-acre, mixed-use project on Metro-owned land in North Bethesda, Md. Exact plans for that project are still on the drawing board, but Metro envisions the site as a residential and life sciences hub, anchored by the University of Maryland’s Institute for Health Computing.

Hines is also one of the developers behind the Parks at Walter Reed project, a 66-acre redevelopment of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center on the northeast end of the District.

