Popular Queens Cafe Comfortland Finally Opening First Manhattan Spot

After a yearlong delay, popular Queens comfort food spot Comfortland is at last expanding into Manhattan.

The Astoria, Queens-based cafe serving grub including fried chicken, biscuits and doughnuts, has inked a 10-year, 1,200 square-foot lease at 92 Rivington Street on the Lower East Side, according to tenant broker RTL, formerly Winick.

Comfortland was originally slated to open in May 2024, but a source close to the deal told Commercial Observer that it was delayed due to “possession logistics that had to be worked out.” The new Comfortland location is now expected to open in July.

Thomas Galo of RTL represented Comfortland in this deal.

“When restaurants like Comfortland are ready to grow, they look for more than just a good ZIP code — they want a team that intimately understands the neighborhood and what makes a location work,” Galo said in a statement. “92 Rivington Street checks all the boxes, and I’m looking forward to seeing them thrive as they bring their energy and delicious food to the Lower East Side.”

Asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for retail space in Lower Manhattan was $236 per-square-foot for the 2025 first quarter, according to CBRE data.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal for building owner Thor Equities. A spokesperson for Thor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’ve built something really special in Astoria, and the Lower East Side felt like the right place to grow,” Donnie D’Alessio, founder and owner of Comfortland, said in the statement. “We’re thrilled to have found a space that feels true to who we are. We’re counting down the days until Manhattan gets its first bite of Comfortland.”

