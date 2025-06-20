Leases   ·   Office Leases

Crypto Firm Artemis Takes 6K SF at SoHo’s 520 Broadway

By June 20, 2025 1:57 pm
Adam Henick of Current Real Estate Advisors and 520 Broadway.
Crypto firm Artemis is taking over some office space in SoHo, Commercial Observer has learned.

Artemis, which is focused on providing data and analytics for digital assets, has signed a five-year sublease for 5,539 square feet on the ninth floor of Northwood Investors520 Broadway, according to broker Current Real Estate Advisors. Asking rent was $110 per square foot.

Artemis subleased the space from crypto investment firm Paradigm, Current Real Estate Advisors said. It’s unclear whether this is a new location or a relocation for Artemis, which has a current address at 141 East Houston Street.

“These deals underscore the sustained strong demand for crypto and Web3 spaces, particularly here in SoHo,” Current Real Estate Advisors’ Adam Henick, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Rob Kluge, said in a statement sent to CO. “We’re proud to continue facilitating the majority of transactions in this vibrant sector.”

It’s unclear who represented the landlord in the deal. Spokespeople for Artemis, Northwood and Cushman & Wakefield, which is listed as the leasing contact for the property, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News of the deal comes after a few other new leases at the 11-story 520 Broadway, including crypto firm MoonPay’s deal in April to lease more than 5,000 square feet on the eighth floor, and a health care company’s recent lease on the seventh floor, Current Real Estate Advisors said.

Northwood bought the SoHo building between Spring and Broome streets — as well as the adjacent 524 Broadway — in 2021 for a combined $325 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported. Ares Commercial Real Estate provided $227 million in acquisition financing for the deal.

Other tenants of the 1900-built 520 Broadway include NoHo Hospitality Group and ad agency LaPlaca Cohen, as well as apparel retailer Lululemon and popular restaurant Balthazar in the ground-floor retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

