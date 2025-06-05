Developer Files Plans for 85-Unit Apartment Complex in East New York

A developer has plans to clear out a single-family house in East New York, Brooklyn, to make way for a new apartment complex.

R&O Engineering’s Artem Korsun filed plans on behalf of owner Aron Stark to build a seven-story, 63,000-square-foot residential property at 1451 Sutter Avenue, according to a filing last month with New York City’s Department of Buildings.

Permits were previously filed to demolish the single-family home on the 10,000-square-foot site to make way for the new project, which would comprise 85 apartment units, the filing shows.

A spokesperson for R&O did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Stark could not be reached for comment.

Stark bought the property between Sheridan Avenue and Forbell Street in October 2023 for $3 million, property records show. In December 2024, Stark secured a $20.6 million construction loan from Ponce Bank to develop the site, according to records.

The East New York site was initially planned in 2018 to become a smaller residential development, but Stark’s new plans show more ambition for the project, according to the New York Business Journal, which first reported news of the new plans.

And it comes during a relatively busy period for new developments in East New York.

In December, Turnbridge Equities purchased the development site at 1 Wortman Avenue for $29 million with plans to build a storage facility on the property, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Also in December, New York nonprofit RiseBoro Community Partnership secured $412.4 million to finance construction of the second phase of Alafia, a mixed-use development at 888 Fountain Avenue that will bring 634 units of affordable housing, CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.