Adam Gordon’s Wildflower just refinanced a last-mile logistics facility located near JFK Airport.

Barings provided a $48.1 million bridge loan for the nearly 117,000-square-foot warehouse at 153-44 South Conduit Avenue, also known as the JFK Conduit Logistics Center, the lender announced Monday. The building opened in 2023, according to Wildflower, and Cushman & Wakefield lists the full property as being available for lease on its website. In total, it includes 61,425 square feet of storage space and a 55,300-square-foot subterranean parking garage.

“With secured underground parking, strong regional connectivity, and limited future supply, the project is well-positioned for long-term success,” Ryan Naumes, a managing director at Barings, said in a statement. “This marks Barings’ second deal with Wildflower and highlights our ability to deliver flexible equity and debt solutions,”

Peter Rotchford, Nicco Lupo and Clayton Ross of JLL represented Barings in the deal, but the brokerage declined to comment.

“JFK Conduit Logistics exemplifies our long-term thesis around high-throughput, last-mile infrastructure in tightly constrained urban markets,” Gordon said in a statement.

Gordon did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

