Finance   ·   Acquisition

Dwight Mortgage Trust Lends $30M to Purchase Apartments in Columbus, Ohio

By June 4, 2025 3:22 pm
reprints
Columbus, Ohio.
Columbus, Ohio. PHOTO: Getty Images

Pepper Pike Capital has secured $29.5 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of a multifamily community in Columbus, Ohio, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust (DMT) provided the bridge loan for Pepper Pike to acquire and renovate the 508-unit Colonial Village apartment complex in Ohio’s capital city. David Scheer, managing director at DMT, originated the financing.

SEE ALSO: Bank OZK Leads $92M Loan Package for Fort Lauderdale Apartments

Pepper Pike purchased the property for $15.1 million from Ellington Management Group two years after more than 800 tenants were found to be living in substandard conditions in apartments that were supposed to be vacant, WBNS-TV reported

Located at 1256 Rand Avenue on a 25-acre site, Colonial Village consists of 204 one-bedroom apartments, 24 two-bedroom units and 280 two-bedroom townhomes. Community amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area and dog park.

Pepper Pike Capital plans interior renovations to the apartments that will include updated kitchen appliances, cabinets and in-unit laundry machines, according to DMT. The real estate investment firm is also targeting exterior improvements including brick restoration, roof repairs, renovation of the clubhouse, installation of a central HVAC system, parking lot repairs and enhanced landscaping.

Officials at Dwight and Pepper Pike did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

David Scheer, Dwight Capital, Dwight Mortgage Trust, Ellington Management Group, Pepper Pike Capital Partners
Scott Wadler of Berkadia and a rendering of the Mayla Cypress project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Bank OZK Leads $92M Loan Package for Fort Lauderdale Apartments

By Julia Echikson
Lower Tuck in West Charlotte.
Office · Finance
North Carolina

Barings Provides $51M Refinancing for Three-Building Adaptive Reuse in Charlotte

By Brian Pascus
Greystone's Eric Rosen and the Terraces of Elk Grove in Elk Grove, Ill.
Residential · Finance
Illinois

Greystone Provides $59M Refi for Chicago-Area Apartments

By Andrew Coen