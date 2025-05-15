Quest Workspaces Expands by 15K SQ in South Florida

Coworking operator Quest Workspaces is expanding by 14,627 square feet at Doral Center.

The new deal expands the tenant’s total footprint to 38,081 square feet within the two-building office complex at the intersection of Doral Boulevard and Northwest 87th Avenue in Doral, Fla. The agreement closed last week.

Quest Workplaces moved into the 290,000-square-foot property in the third quarter of 2024, occupying the entire top floor of the seven-story building at 3750 Northwest 87th Avenue, according to CBRE, whose Gordon Messinger and Randy Carballo represented the landlord, Banyan Street Capital. The tenant is expected to move into the additional space in the first quarter of next year.

The property is now about 80 percent leased. Other tenants include Alva Manufacturing, Monarca Insurance Group, WAC Research, Kisinger Campo & Associates and Clasquin.

Banyan, alongside Independencia Asset Management, purchased the 11-acre complex for $43 million in 2020, when it was 40 percent leased. Banyan recently completed renovations for the buildings that were built 1985 and 1995.

Quest Workplaces counts 14 locations in total: 12 in South Florida, one in Tampa and another at 48 Wall Street in New York. A representative for the company confirmed the lease.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.