Finance

Orda’s 225 Park Avenue South Nearing $350M Recap With New Partners TPG, Sagehall

A mixed-use makeover could be in the building's future, sources said

By May 19, 2025 7:00 am
Sagehall's Sush Torgalkar and 225 Park Avenue South.
Sagehall's Sush Torgalkar and 225 Park Avenue South. PHOTOS: Courtesy Sagehall; Eden Janine and Jim/CC by 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Orda Management is nearing a significant recapitalization of its office building at 225 Park Avenue South, Commercial Observer has learned. 

As part of the recap of the vacant, 700,000-square-foot property — valued at $350 million today — TPG and Sagehall are coming in as new equity partners and the building’s debt is being restructured, sources told CO. Orda is remaining in the deal. 

SEE ALSO: Dwight Mortgage Trust Refis Minneapolis Apartments With $50M Loan

Newmark’s Adam Spies and Adam Doneger are leading the transaction, which is under contract and expected to close within 30 days. 

The property — also known as the American Woolen Building, for its first tenant — sits on the corner of East 18th Street and encompasses the 19-story building at 225 Park Avenue South plus the 12-story building at 233 Park Avenue South

Orda has owned 225 Park Avenue South for around 70 years. The company undertook an $80 million renovation of the property around a decade ago, according to Crain’s New York Business.

In July 2024, the property’s $235 million commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan was transferred to special servicing due to the threat of imminent default. The transfer came on the heels of Meta — the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and the building’s largest tenant — terminating its 200,000-square-foot lease at the property and moving to Vornado Realty Trust’s Moynihan Train Hall redevelopment. The building’s second- and third-largest tenants BuzzFeed and STV Inc. also vacated. Crain’s, citing a S&P Global report, noted the building’s valuation had dipped to $217 million in December, down from $750 million at the time of the CMBS loan’s origination in 2017. 

In its vacant state, however, 225 Park Avenue South is a blank canvas and sources familiar with the recap said that its next chapter could possibly include a condominium component in addition to office use. 

Sagehall — founded in 2020 by Sush Torgalkar and Lanhee Yung — has been making big moves in Manhattan, joining RXR in January to recapitalize 530 Fifth Avenue. The partnership infused $70 million of fresh capital in the transaction and also secured $110 million in new debt from ING Capital, as reported by CO.  The same Newmark team also negotiated that recap. 

TPG and Newmark declined to comment. Sagehall did not return a request for comment. Orda officials could not be reached for comment. 

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com 

Adam Doneger, Adam Spies, Lanhee Yung, Sush Torgalkar
