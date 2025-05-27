Workers and residents in the Financial District will be truly spoiled for choice in terms of food halls as yet another one plans to establish itself in the neighborhood.

Liberty Food Hall signed a 4,000-square-foot lease at Samson Management’s 120 Liberty Street for an unknown length of time, according to tenant broker KSR. Asking rent was $145 per square foot.

“[Liberty Food Hall’s] team of experienced operators is a great fit for the neighborhood, and this lease highlights the continued demand for quality food and beverage concepts downtown,” KSR’s David Sabbagh, who handled negotiations for the tenant with David Green, said in a statement.

Jonathan Kershner and David Badner of Norman Bobrow & Company represented Samson Management in the deal but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the future of food halls in New York City was thrown into question in 2024 with the closing off the Market Line — a 150,000-square-foot food court below 115 Delancey Street owned in a joint venture of Taconic Investment Partners, L+M Development Partners and BFC Partners — it would seem that others still have an appetite for food halls.

Other food halls in Lower Manhattan that have either come or gone include Citizens Market Hall at Brookfield Properties’ 5 Manhattan West, which shut its doors in April, and the Flushing, Queens, staple Golden Mall announcing plans to open a location at 47 Broadway near Trinity Church.

Golden Mall has yet to open, however.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.