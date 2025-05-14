Australia-based marketing platform Instant is opening its first New York City office in the Flatiron District.

Instant, which focuses on increasing revenue and retention for global brands, has signed a three-year lease for 5,000 square feet at the Moinian Group’s 53-55 West 21st Street, according to brokers Nomad Group and JLL. Asking rent was $60 per square foot.

The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, according to its LinkedIn page.

“It’s always rewarding to help innovative, fast-growing companies like Instant plant roots in New York City, especially in such a dynamic neighborhood like the Flatiron District,” Nomad’s Nicholas Hein, who brokered the deal for the tenant, said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

JLL’s Douglas Regal and Hayley Kaplan represented the landlord. A spokesperson for Moinian did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Instant could not be reached for comment.

Instant will move into its new space at the building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas in June, JLL said. The company will join several other tenants at the property, including private equity firm Cobalt Service Partners and French tech firm PlayPlay.

The deals come as part of Moinian’s larger Flatiron District portfolio leasing strategy, in which the landlord offers furnished spaces with shorter, more flexible lease terms, as opposed to traditional, long-term office leases.

