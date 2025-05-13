Haussmann Development Set to Turn Vacant Harlem Lot Into Housing

Haussmann Development has acquired a vacant lot in Harlem and plans to build a 10-story residential building on the site.

Haussmann, through the entity 16 Convent, bought the 7,632-square-foot lot at 16 Convent Avenue from Global Asset Properties, which used the entity 116 Convent Avenue, for $7.5 million, according to city records made public Monday.

On top of the vacant lot, Haussmann plans to construct a 10-story residential building with a total of 75 apartments — 15 of which would be set aside for affordable housing, Crain’s New York Business reported, citing Haussmann principal Josef Goodman.

It’s unclear who brokered the sale. Spokespeople for Haussmann, Global Asset and NDKazalas Architecture, which Crain’s reported is the architect on the project, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The property on the corner of Convent Avenue and West 128th Street has air rights for a total of 30,528 buildable square feet, according to PincusCo.

Haussmann’s proposed apartment building would be developed through the state’s new 485x property tax abatement and Mayor Eric Adams’s City of Yes for Housing Opportunity plan, both of which were passed with the goal of spurring affordable housing in the city, Crain’s reported.

The project, which is set to finish construction by the spring of 2027, would feature various amenities, including a fitness center, a lounge, a rooftop terrace and a child care facility, according to Crain’s.

News of the planned development also comes during a busy few months for Haussmann’s residential projects.

Last month, the developer secured a $40.75 million loan to refinance a newly completed multifamily development in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, at The Eve, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

And, in March, Haussmann landed $49.5 million to refinance the Arris Grand, a nine-story, 113-unit apartment building in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood, CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.