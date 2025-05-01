Shares of Digital Bridge Group were trading higher by almost 5 percent on Thursday morning after the global digital infrastructure investment firm reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of 2025, thanks to strong fee-related earnings and revenue.

Digital Bridge reported earnings per share of 29 cents for the quarter, beating analysts’ expectations for 10 cents per share.

That boost was thanks to strong numbers in the company’s earnings and revenue. Digital Bridge saw fee-related earnings of $35 million in the first quarter, an 80 percent year-over-year jump from the first quarter of 2024. And its $90 million fee revenue was a 24 percent year-over-year rise from 2024’s first quarter.

“We delivered strong financial performance with solid revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter,” Digital Bridge CEO Marc Ganzi said Thursday during the company’s earnings call. “Fundamentally, that’s really strong growth, double-digit revenue growth with expanding margins. This is what we talked about last quarter, the key to our business model and to the [Digital Bridge] investment case.”

Fundraising is a key part of the company’s goals for improving financial performance, and Digital Bridge raised $1.2 billion in the first quarter.

“Despite some of the headwinds out there and some of the noise around many things in our economy, allocators are still putting capital to work in digital infrastructure, and our pipeline continues to expand with investor interest,” Ganzi said.

Ganzi also addressed the elephant in the room, which was the impact, or the anticipated impact, of tariffs on the digital infrastructure business.

“The way I always evaluate these macro factors is by looking at the short- and long-term implications, both at the corporate level and down at the portfolio company level, where we’re looking at how to support our portfolio companies through these interesting periods in the short term,” he said. “It’s not surprising some final fundraising decisions are being delayed a little bit by [limited partners] that are monitoring certain market conditions. That’s natural investor behavior.”

Still, Ganzi said company leaders are confident the business is on track to meet all of its 2025 goals, even if a few deals close later than expected.

“We have an incredibly durable business model at Digital Bridge that’s positioned to grow this year, and as we think about a fully de-risk scenario, we can accelerate growth into the back end of the year and into next year,” he said.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.