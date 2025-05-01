Data Center Operator DartPoints Secures $250M Capital Investment

A national owner of data centers and provider of data center network technology has received a sizable equity investment that will allow it to expand its real estate portfolio and bring improved data center technology to forgotten markets in the American South.

Dallas-based DartPoints received a $250 million investment Wednesday from Nova Infrastructure and Orion Infrastructure Capital. The deal gives Nova a majority ownership stake in DartPoints from existing sponsor Astra Capital Management, which will transition into a minority ownership role.

In return, the capital infusion will allow Dartpoints to take control of the real estate for several data centers in Greenville, S.C.; Baton Rouge, La.; and Asheville, N.C.

In a statement, Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints, emphasized that the deal brings his firm the opportunity for a new phase of growth centered around infrastructure ownership and operational control. Willis added that the capital infusion will allow his firm to expand into smaller, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, for data center services and ownership.

“This transaction positions us to bring scalable, secure infrastructure closer to the demand wherever it’s needed, especially as data-intensive workloads take hold across industries,” said Willis. “We are thrilled to work with Nova to efficiently and effectively grow our business.”

Chris Beall, managing partner at Nova, called DartPoints — a firm whose portfolio includes 11 data centers in 10 U.S. markets — a “best-in-class data center management team,” while highlighting the growth trends across the industry.

Last year, data centers saw $57 billion of deal volume, with an additional $29 billion in deal volume still pending. This more than doubled the $26 billion in deal volume closed in 2023, according to Synergy Research Group.

Moreover, between 2024 and 2028, global investment in new data center capacity will reach $2.2 trillion, or average $443 billion annually, according to Moody’s Ratings.

“We look forward to growing the business and capitalizing on the significant opportunity in DartPoints’ target markets, which benefit from shifting demand trends and the decentralization of digital workloads,” said Beall.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com