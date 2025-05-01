A new condominium in Bedford-Stuyvesant offers tenants a unique opportunity to live in luxury at one of Brooklyn’s horse-storic landmarks.

The 51,000-square-foot building occupying the lots spanning 524 through 540 Halsey Street was once home to Opera Stables, a horse-boarding facility that opened in the 1890s and remained active until 1918, when the owner reinvented the business as a vehicle garage. The property changed ownership a number of times until 2015, when it was sold at a tax sale to a now-defunct developer who hoped to convert it into luxury condominiums.

Six years ago, the property was acquired by The Brooklyn Home Company, a brother-and-sister-owned real estate business providing luxury living spaces throughout the borough. Now, having been opened for a year, 524 Halsey Street is 67 percent sold, offering Brooklyn residents a uniquely redesigned building with elements that pay homage to its equine past.

“When you look at the front facade, you can see where all the horses came in through the barn doors, and it’s why we have such high ceilings on our first floor,” said Bill Caleo, co-founder and general partner of Brooklyn Home. “In new developments, everything is about eight to 10 feet of finished floor height, but because landmarks protected this facade because of the original horse stable, we have 11-and-a-half-foot ceilings throughout the first floor.”

The first floor isn’t usually a popular floor to buy on, but the ceiling height and the massive outdoor spaces that the units on the south-facing side of the building get to enjoy ended up being huge selling points, Caleo said.

Amenities within the units — where prices start at $985,000 — include hardwood floors, Carrara marble countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, garbage disposals, fixtures by Waterworks, white Shaker cabinetry, and JennAir appliances. The building’s amenities include a gym, a public roof deck, storage areas, and a lobby with concierge services.

Each of the units is warm, inviting and incredibly spacious — studio and one-bedroom units are duplexed and range from 1,400 to 1,500 square feet. There is a ton of storage, a big plus for tenants in space-constrained New York City, and some units feature custom pieces designed by artist-in-residence Fitzhugh Karol — who happens to be married to Caleo’s co-founder and sister, Lyndsay Caleo Karol.

A fun element heading toward the master bedroom in one of the units is a barn door that leads to more storage space, which is finished with a custom wood handle carved by Fitzhugh Karol.

Art plays a huge part in the design of 524 Halsey Street, and not just the pieces designed by Fitzhugh Karol. Sprinkled throughout the building are photographs by Humza Deas, a New York City-based photographer who is known for daring images of the city — images residents can hang in their new homes.

“He’s a self-taught artist from Halsey Street and an amazing human being,” Caleo said. “As a closing present [to our tenants] we’re giving everyone a small Humza Deas piece.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.