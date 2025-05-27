99-Unit Residential Building Coming to Cypress Hills

Empire Management has filed plans to construct an eight-story, 99-unit residential building at 229 Shepherd Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, according to a Friday filing with the New York City Department of Buildings.

The project will result in the construction of a 64,014-square-foot mixed-use building to take the place of the single-story retail building occupied by White Castle and its parking lot, according to PincusCo, which first reported the filing.

Plans call for five apartments on the first floor, alongside a lobby, bike storage area, a laundry room and for-rent commercial space, according to the filings. Floors two through six will feature 14 units each. The seventh and eighth floors will have 12 apartments while the seventh floor will also have a 783-square-foot outdoor space, according to the plans.

Empire Management did not respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear if the new building coming to 229 Shepard Avenue will include affordable housing; however, Cypress Hills has plenty of affordable housing projects in the works, including ones at 265 Logan Street, 365 Shepard Avenue and 254 Euclid Avenue.

New York City is in the midst of a decades-long housing crisis that city and state officials have been trying to combat with rezoning efforts and tax breaks aimed at incentivizing the development of affordable housing.

