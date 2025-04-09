Alternative data provider YipitData and employment agency Forrest Solutions are making deals at Savanna’s 19 West 44th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

YipitData, which analyzes data to provide insights on investments in technology, software and health care, has signed a new lease for 18,017 square feet on an entire floor of the 18-story office building, according to the landlord.

The data firm will move from its current offices on the 11th floor of 90 Fifth Avenue a block west of Union Square, according to its website.

Meanwhile, Forrest Solutions, which helps companies source talent to grow their businesses, renewed its 18,017-square-foot lease on a full floor of the Midtown property, Savanna said. The firm moved into 19 West 44th in 2010.

“Tenants continue to be drawn to 19 West 44th Street, which combines prewar architecture and smaller floorplates with a prime Midtown location between New York’s two biggest commuter hubs, Times Square and Grand Central Station,” Thomas Henderson, a senior associate with Savanna, said in a statement. “Our capital improvements continue to appeal to new and existing users as well.”

The lengths of each lease and asking rents were unclear, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown averaged $80.47 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

JLL (JLL)’s Mitchell Konsker, Barbara Winter, Benjamin Bass and Thomas Swartz represented Savanna in both deals. Newmark (NMRK)’s Brent Ozarowski and Kevin Sullivan brokered the deal for YipitData, while Lee & Associates NYC’s Robert Koslow represented Forrest Solutions.

Spokespeople for JLL, Newmark, Lee, YipitData and Forrest Solutions did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Savanna said it has “implemented a capital improvement plan” for the building on West 44th Street between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas that included renovating the entrance, facade, lobby and elevators, according to a press release.

Other recent deals signed at the Midtown property include California-based Ohana Real Estate Investors’ lease for 5,629 square feet, energy solutions platform DSD Renewables’ renewal for 5,532 square feet, software company NCS Pearson’s renewal for 2,970 square feet, and Japanese restaurant chain Afuri’s lease for 1,596 square feet in the ground-floor retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.