Sustainability Startup Adaptis Raises $4M Seed Round

Proptech startup Adaptis announced Tuesday that it has secured $4 million in seed round funding to further the expansion of its carbon management platform for buildings.

Building Ventures led the round with participation from MetaProp, 2048 Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures and Blue Vision Capital.

The 3-year-old Adaptis will use the funding to expand operations in the U.S. and Canada, said Sheida Shahi, the company’s co-founder and CEO. In February, Adaptis began operations in South America, and is also running pilot projects in New York City and Seattle, Shahi added.

“As we scale and onboard more active buildings, increasing our reach geographically, we’re focused on Class A building owners as we train our data,” said Shahi. “But, really, our goal is to be able to get to a point where we can onboard Class B and Class C building owners. There are a lot of buildings out there that need better decisions made so that they can have a longer health span for the building, but the resources for the data collection and the decision-making — the consultants, and so on — just don’t exist within those groups.

“We want to be able to leverage the policies and mandates that exist at the Class A level, but also be able to reach a larger pool of buildings and help mitigate demolition, while helping building owners make better decisions and keeping buildings in the loop of operations as long as possible.”

Adaptis seeks to simplify decision-making by integrating financial, sustainability and operational data into a single platform. The company says the platform works with any level of building information, prioritizing opportunities based on available data while identifying gaps for deeper analysis. Users can track progress, adjust recommendations, and integrate insights into capital planning workflows.

“Anyone who designs, develops, owns or operates buildings and isn’t looking at whole-life carbon is leaving money on the table and taking undue risk,” Heather Widman, a partner at building ventures, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to support Adaptis as they expand globally, boosting net operating income and averting millions of tons of CO2.”

Building owners looking for insights into their energy use, emissions and costs in order to align their budgets with emissions targets, compliance and investment interest often find the traditional consulting process slow and expensive, delivering static reports that fail to adapt to evolving needs, said Shahi. The process can take months, cost tens of thousands of dollars, and leave owners struggling to prioritize upgrades, stay compliant, and manage long-term costs effectively. Adaptis uses a platform powered by artificial intelligence to deliver capital planning and sustainability solutions 20 times faster and at a fraction of the cost.

“Decarbonization today is slow, manual and expensive,” Zach Aarons, general partner at MetaProp, commented for the announcement. “Adaptis represents the best of AI and machine learning in our industry. This should be standard practice today, but carbon regulations and incentives now tip the scales.”

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.