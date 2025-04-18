The Poké Court Is Taking 2K SF at 413 West 13th Street

By April 18, 2025 12:02 pm
PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Gotta catch ’em all. 

The Poké Court, a shop for Pokémon cards, trainer supplies for said game and more, has inked a 10-year, 2,000-square-foot lease on the ground floor of 413 West 13th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Newmark (NMRK) brokers Jason Pruger and Jason Stein represented The Poké Court in the lease negotiations. Newmark declined to comment. Sinvin brokers Christopher Owles, Teddy Srour  and Sarah Shannon represented the landlord — Epic — in the deal. Owles, Srour and Shannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Asking rent was not immediately available, however Manhattan retail rents averaged $659 per square foot in the first quarter, according to CBRE research

“The tenant had a pop-up shop in SoHo last year, which was so successful that it drove their decision to secure a long-term outpost in NYC,” a source close to the deal told CO. 

The Poké Court is a Pokémon fan’s one-stop shop for all things related to the popular Japanese creation. Pokémon enthusiasts will find trading cards in both English and Japanese, as well as binders, deck boxes and grading accessories.  

