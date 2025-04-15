In another big shake-up in the Coral Gables office market, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is taking about 65,000 square feet in the tony town’s downtown.

The new corporate office will open at Columbus Center, a 473,214-square-foot complex at 1 Alhambra Plaza, according to 2025 first-quarter market reports from Savills and Cushman & Wakefield, which cited the footprint as 62,078 and 67,705, respectively.

Just last month, Tourmaline Capital Partners purchased the two-building property out of foreclosure for $76 million. In July, the complex was 62 percent occupied, according to Morningstar. Two years ago, the complex, which was built in 1990, underwent an $11 million renovation.

The main medical campus of the not-for-profit Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is about 3 miles east at 3100 SW 62nd Avenue.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital’s lease comes just as City National Bank of Florida inked a 144,878-square-foot lease to relocate its headquarters within Coral Gables. That deal was South Florida’s largest office lease since 2023.

A spokesperson for Tourmaline Capital Partners did not immediately provide comment, while representatives for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

