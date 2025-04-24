Five Iron Golf is chipping its Flatiron District flagship one block west.

The growing virtual golf chain has signed a lease for 12,246 square feet at The Parkland Group’s 611 Avenue of the Americas, the company announced Thursday.

Five Iron will move to the 10-story mixed-use building in 2026 from its original spot a block away at 138 Fifth Avenue, the company said. It’s unclear how much space Five Iron has currently, but the company said its new location will be more than 50 percent larger.

“It’s bittersweet to move from our first location — and our namesake,” Jared Solomon, co-founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf, said in a statement. “The ‘Five’ in Five Iron was a nod to Fifth Avenue — and no, we’re not changing our name to Six Iron.

“But this brand-new, much larger space is exactly what this part of Manhattan deserves,” Solomon added. “We chose Flatiron for our first-ever location for a reason — and we still believe it’s the perfect neighborhood for a flagship.”

Five Iron declined to provide the length of the lease and asking rent, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $659 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

CBRE (CBRE) and Compass brokered the deal for the tenant, while JLL (JLL) represented the landlord. Spokespeople for CBRE, Compass and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for Parkland could not be reached for comment.

Five Iron was founded in 2017 and has six other New York City locations throughout Manhattan and Queens, according to its website.

Its new space at the corner of Avenue of the Americas and West 18th Street will feature 13 Trackman golf simulators, which provide realistic golf experiences indoors, as well as locker rooms, lounges, and a bar and dining area, the company said.

Other tenants of 611 Avenue of the Americas include Chase Bank and Five Below. It’s unclear if Five Iron will be replacing either of them in the ground-floor retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.