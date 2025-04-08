EnVogue International Grows to 30K SF at 230 Fifth Avenue

Posh home goods retailer EnVogue international has grown to 30,000 square feet at GFP Real Estate’s 230 Fifth Avenue, the landlord announced.

EnVogue signed a seven-year lease to take over an additional 2,657 square feet at the Flatiron District property, also known as New York MarketCenter, according to GFP. The company moved into 230 Fifth 25 years ago.

The home goods retailer wasn’t the only company signing a deal at the 20-story, 465,000-square-foot Beaux Arts office building. Fashion products and solutions company American Homes and Textiles signed a three-year lease for 13,07 square feet on the 19th floor, doubling its footprint at the property, according to GFP.

Additionally, ThisBowl, a quick-service salad restaurant with the majority of its locations in Australia, has signed a 10-year, 1,763-square-foot lease for ground-floor retail space at 230 Fifth, GFP said.

GFP’s Jane Gural-Senders and Harvey Richer handled all three deals in-house and represented EnVogue and American Homes in their leases. Newmark (NMRK)’s Neal Ohm and Michael Cohen brokered the ThisBowl lease. GFP and Newmark did not respond to a request for comment.

The majority of the tenants at 230 Fifth — including Adorable Pillows, Butterfly Home Fashions, and Casual Avenue — are companies within the home textiles and luxury home fashion accessories industries. The rooftop has also been home to the 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar for almost two decades, with the bar signing a 12-year renewal for its 32,050 square feet last year.

230 Fifth Avenue stretches the length of West 27th Street between Fifth Avenue and Broadway. Built in 1914, 230 Fifth came into GFP’s possession in 1958 and is 99 percent leased, according to the owners.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.