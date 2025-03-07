Ricardo Scofidio, Renowned Architect Behind the High Line, Dead at 89

Celebrated New York City architect Ricardo Scofidio, who founded the firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro and designed The High Line pedestrian park, died Thursday at the age of 89.

The architect’s two sons, Gino and Ian, confirmed the designer’s death to The New York Times.

SEE ALSO: Optimism and Doom Present in NYC Capital Markets Conference

Scofidio — who often worked with his wife Elizabeth Diller on designs — was a force in the architecture community for decades. Aside from the 1.45-mile High Line, his projects included the Museum of Modern Art’s expansion and renovation, the Tianjin music and education center at the Juilliard School, and the redesign and renovation of the Lincoln Center campus.

“He was surrounded by family, including his partner in life and work, Elizabeth Diller,” the firm said in a statement. “Ric had a profound impact on our architectural practice, establishing the studio with a mission to make space on his own terms. The firm’s partners and principals, many of whom have collaborated with him for decades, will extend his architectural legacy in the work we will continue to perform every day.”

Diller Scofidio + Renfro did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Scofidio and Diller launched the firm in the East Village in 1979, eventually growing its headcount to over 100 employees. In 1999, the firm was one of the first architecture outfits to be ​​awarded MacArthur Foundation “genius” grants.

Scofidio and Diller had met while he was teaching at the Cooper Union School of Architecture, according to the Times, after which they launched the firm and got married in 1989.

He was born in New York City to Earle and June Scofidio, the Times reported. He had four children with his first wife, Allana Jeanne De Serio, before they divorced in 1979.

Aside from his work in his hometown, Scofidio also designed the Broad museum in Los Angeles, a branch of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, and 32-acre Zaryadye Park in Moscow.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro announced on its website that plans for a memorial service will be forthcoming in the coming weeks.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.