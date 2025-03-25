NY Pilates Leases 9K SF at 201 East 86th Street

NY Pilates is stretching to new locations across the city and opening an Upper East Side outpost.

The Pilates chain, which already has eight locations throughout the city and on Long Island, signed an 8,911-square-foot lease at Nuveen Real Estate’s 201 East 86th Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Asking rent for the space was $100 per square foot, and the source did not disclose the length of the lease.

NY Pilates will have about 578 square feet on the ground floor, with the rest of its footprint on the second floor within the residential building known as the Colorado, according to the source. The building sits at the corner of East 86th Street and Third Avenue.

And NY Pilates plans to keep up its expansion efforts around the city. The NY Pilates website listed an Upper East Side location in the East 80s as one of five new locations that are coming soon. The others are in the East 60s, the Upper West Side, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Sag Harbor, N.Y

Newmark (NMRK)’s Jason Pruger and Jason Stein negotiated on behalf of the tenant while Michael Paster, Benjamin Birnbaum and Ariel Schuster, also of Newmark, handled the deal for the landlord. Newmark declined to comment while Nuveen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

